CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 10,437 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,938,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.