Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 276,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,174,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.
American Tower Price Performance
NYSE AMT opened at $214.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.
American Tower Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/09 – 06/13
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.