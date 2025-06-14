32,116 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.