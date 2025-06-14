The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 481,270 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $157,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Walt Disney by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

