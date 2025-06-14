Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $184.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.22. The company has a market capitalization of $286.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $185.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

