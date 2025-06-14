Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,546,654 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885,571 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3%

SCHG opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

