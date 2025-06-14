CVA Family Office LLC Buys 495 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in AT&T by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,744 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,359 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

