Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $500.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Shares of ELV opened at $384.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.19.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

