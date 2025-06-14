Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 119.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $229.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $234.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.69.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

