Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:PSX opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $150.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.46.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

