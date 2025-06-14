Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 662 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,889 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $325.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.92 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.39 and a 200-day moving average of $332.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

