Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

