Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $31.23 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $599.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

