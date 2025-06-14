Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,955,403,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17,018.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after buying an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $352.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,991,249.33. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,133,659. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

