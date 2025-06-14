Hoey Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $48,802,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.0%

ServiceNow stock opened at $987.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $944.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $973.45. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

