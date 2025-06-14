Kelly Financial Group LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kelly Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 962,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a market cap of $305.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

