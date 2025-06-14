Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $134.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

