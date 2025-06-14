New Century Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Century Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,809,000 after buying an additional 94,658 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

