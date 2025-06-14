Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5%

CVX opened at $145.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

