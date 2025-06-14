Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 322,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,636,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 5.7%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $335.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $292.27 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.93. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.