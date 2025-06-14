Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.3% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

