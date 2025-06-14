TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.9%

IEFA opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

