Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $80,564,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:ECL opened at $263.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $220.96 and a one year high of $273.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

