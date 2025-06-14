Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 685 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up about 1.3% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Dover by 1,332.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dover by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.39.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

