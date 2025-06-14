Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Capstone Wealth Management LLC

Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

