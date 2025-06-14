Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Capstone Wealth Management LLC

Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 6.4% of Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,575,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,332,000 after purchasing an additional 83,646 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,562,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,013,000 after purchasing an additional 364,596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,026,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,820,000 after purchasing an additional 324,453 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,744,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,367,000 after purchasing an additional 159,216 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

