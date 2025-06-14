IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 43,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $32.97 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.