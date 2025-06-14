IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4%
VUG stock opened at $418.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.36 and a 200 day moving average of $400.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
