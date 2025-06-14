Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $200.21 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.77. The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

