Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.8% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 3.5%

LMT opened at $485.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.