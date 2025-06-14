Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Has $29.47 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,759 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $29,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

