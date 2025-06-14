Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,319 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $477.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.41. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $500.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 target price (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.