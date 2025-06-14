Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matauro LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45,897 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

