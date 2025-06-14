Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

