Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,869,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $236.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.83. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

