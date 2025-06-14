iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $725,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566,487 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after buying an additional 622,224 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 596,806 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.