iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,411,000 after acquiring an additional 679,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,399,000 after buying an additional 673,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,915,000 after buying an additional 207,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

DGRO stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

