Dover Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.