Avaii Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

