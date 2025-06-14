Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,487 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,967,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,194,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,182,000 after purchasing an additional 589,303 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.