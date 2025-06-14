ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.6% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

