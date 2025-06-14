CVA Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

