CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 40 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. This represents a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.52.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $313.39 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $284.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

