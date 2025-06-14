Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 154,206 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,181 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $184.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $185.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

