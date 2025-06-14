Powers Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

