Powers Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $313.39 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.66 and its 200 day moving average is $474.19. The company has a market capitalization of $284.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director John H. Noseworthy purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. The trade was a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.