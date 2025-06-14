Bar Harbor Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.31.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $517.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,340 shares of company stock worth $6,183,378. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

