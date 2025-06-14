Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,696 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

