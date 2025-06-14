Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 39,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,884,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,441.0% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $682.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $604.07 and its 200-day moving average is $619.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.26.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.96, for a total transaction of $5,476,691.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,434.92. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $56,377,837 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

