New Century Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $11,282,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $316.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average of $317.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total transaction of $2,505,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,029,771.80. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $11,033,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

